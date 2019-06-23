|
Robert C. Smith, 82, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019, in his home. He was born the son of Harry and Delsie Smith on April 1, 1937.
Robert is survived by his daughter Kathy Brenkacz; grandson Connor Brenkacz; special nieces, nephews, and many extended family members. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cindy Lawrence for her exceptional care of Robert.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and other friends and family members.
Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at 3:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, IL 60506 (630) 631-5500. The Memorial Visitation will be held the same day from 1:00 PM until the time of service 3:00 PM.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019