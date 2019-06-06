Robert C. Stinson, age 95 of Neenah, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Bob was born on February 2, 1924 to the late John and Alma Stinson and grew up in Norwood Park, IL. Upon his honorable discharge from the United States Army Air Corps in 1943, Bob joined his parents and brother Bill in the family business, Stinson's Laundry and Dry Cleaners. He proudly ran the business as co-owner until his retirement in 1983. Bob married Irene Kohls on September 23, 1950 and their marriage was blessed with three children. They resided in Park Ridge, Illinois until moving to Neenah in 2011. He loved spending time at his home in Lake Geneva and enjoyed boating, snow skiing, and sailing. Bob was a lifelong Cubs fan who was finally rewarded for his loyalty and patience with a World Series Championship in 2016. Bob was loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed.He is survived by his son, James (Linda) Stinson and their children: Shannon (Patrick) Markland; Chris (Joslyn) Stinson; and Kelly (Austin) Knierim; and by their son, Richard (Yuri Morita) Stinson and their children: Ren (Rebecca) Stinson; Jun (Jovan) Yamagishi; and Kenji Stinson; and by their daughter Barbara (Richard) Klamm and their children: Katie (Brandon Welsh) Klamm; Beth (Jack) Beyer; Natalie Klamm; and Erin (Adam) Martin; as well as by 9 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Town of Maine Cemetery, 2101 Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol, 451 Outing St, Williams Bay, WI 53191 are appreciated http://watersafetypatrol.org/donate. Special thanks to their dear friend Susan Jares, R.N. and to the staffs at Island Shores Retirement Community and ThedaCare At Home Hospice.Westgor Funeral Home205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah, WI (920) 722-7151Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary