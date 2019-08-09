Home

Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William Church
Robert C. Stynoski age 90. Beloved husband for 70 years to Darlene A., nee DeStarkey; Loving father of Linda (Ken) Anselmo, Victoria (Joe) Ignoffo, Roberta (Al) Borowski and the late Deborah (late Joe) Buda; Cherished grandfather of Daniel, Eric, Larry (Cindy), Amanda, Jennifer and Great grandfather of Noah, Luke, Payton, Jaxson, Mason and Mia; Caring brother of the late John (late Irene), late Richard and the Late William "Jay" (Barbara); Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3-8:00 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, Il. 60634. Funeral prayers Monday 9:15a.m. at the funeral home to St. William Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info: www.belmontfuneralhome.com or 773 286-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
