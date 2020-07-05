Robert C. "Bob" Thompson, 84, of Elk Grove Village, formerly of Rosemont, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020. Private mass will be performed at Our Lady of Hope Church on Monday, July 6, 2020 with a procession immediately following through the village of Rosemont at approximately 11:15 a.m.



Robert was preceded in death by loving mother, Victorine Thompson-Van Poucke. Devoted husband to Jane Ann, and adoring father to Victorine (Richard) Cline, Rebecca Potempa, and Matthew (Becky) Thompson. Proud grandfather to Austin Cline, Christina and Danielle Potempa, and Audrey, Robbie, and Charlie Thompson. Further survived by brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.



Bob grew up on the south side of Chicago where he loved to play sports and aspire to one day play professional baseball. After completing a season with the Chicago White Sox farm league, he enrolled at Northeastern IL University where he obtained his degree in education. After teaching for many years for the Archdiocese of Chicago, he took a job in Elk Grove, teaching junior high and coaching. While teaching, he completed his master's degree in mathematics. Years after moving to Rosemont in 1966, Bob was approached by members of his community to help create a park district that would serve his community. Eventually, leaving teaching full-time, Bob became the first park director of Rosemont, and continued to hold that position for the next 30 years before retiring due to health issues. Many people remember Bob as a person who always tried to help those in need. Some knew him as teacher, coach, friend, uncle, dad, husband, but all knew him as a kind man. He will be missed by many, and always remembered. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Greene Funeral Directors, Donald A. Greene, Director. Info 847-343-1605





