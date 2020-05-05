Robert C. Tilley was born June 17, 1943 in Paris, Arkansas. He died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in his home. Bob was known for his wicked sense of humor and his outstanding knowledge of trivia. He was also an avid collector and builder of model military vehicles. Once his children started playing soccer, he became very involved as a coach and fan which led to many valued friendships for the whole family. In spite of living in the Chicago area for over 50 years, he remained a life-long avid Green Bay Packers fan. Bob is survived by his wife Margaret nee Tunney, his children Elizabeth (David) Jakosz and Brian, and his grandson Luke Jakosz; his aunt Ina (Ed) Martin; his cousins Kaye (John) Bizon, Kathy (Jerry) Farris and David Koch; his in-laws Pat and Jim Runtz, Anne and John Mitchell, Kate and Jim Slomka, Mike and Eileen Kearns and many nieces, nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl Tilley and Ruth (Russell) Matthiessen. In consideration of the current situation surrounding Covid-19, funeral services and interment were private.





