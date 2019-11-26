|
Robert (Bob) WAREHAM
Bob passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Arlington VA in the presence of his children. He was born in Chicago to Carl and Sybil (nee Semrowski) Wareham on March 20,1931. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 59 years Peggy (nee Farrelly ) who passed away March 21, 2016. Bob is the beloved father of Robert (Valerie) Wareham, Jamie (Laura) Wareham, Thomas (Jodie) Wareham, and Kimberly Wareham. Affectionately known by his grandchildren as Bop, he was the cherished grandfather of Kristina, Sean, Amanda, Jeremy, Collin, Blake, Kevin, and Luke.
Bob was raised as an only child on the south side of Chicago and graduated from Hirsch HS where he played on the offensive line. Bob later obtained his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of New Mexico. He was a member of the SAE fraternity. He served in the US Army and trained as an investigator at the Army Counter Intelligence Corps School at Fort Holabird. He earned a defense service medal.
Professionally, Bob spent his career in the insurance industry, specializing in employee benefit consulting. Bob was formerly area Governor for Toastmasters International and President of the Chicago Group insurance Association.
Bob and Peggy lived in many places including Los Angeles CA, Salt Lake City UT, Park Ridge IL, Roswell GA, Gaithersburg MD and Rehoboth Beach DE. They had a special affinity for Dandie Dinmont Terriers. Bob was a bowler, golfer, chess player and uncanny table tennis player.
He was especially known for his fantastic sense of humor. His quick- witted commentary, laced with self- deprecating humor and undertones of facetiousness, was a unique gift. Bob was a joy to be around
Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 3:30 pm at The Little Sanctuary at St. Albans School for Boys in Washington DC, 3101 Wisconsin Ave NW. Bob will be laid to rest in Veteran's Cemetery in Millsboro, DE. Donations may be made in his name to the Hydrocephalus Association at www.hydroassoc.org or to the Juvenile Diabetes Association at www.jdrf.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019