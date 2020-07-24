1/1
Robert Carroll
Age 76. US Army Veteran. Devoted son of the late Martin J. and Mary (nee Quinn) Carroll, Natives of County Mayo Ireland. Loving brother of Thomas, James, the late Martin and the late Patricia Carroll. Dear nephew of the late Della Gieselmann. Proud graduate of St. Bernard's Catholic grade school, class of '57. Attended Leo, Calumet, and Westcott Vocational high schools. Visitation Friday, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on Robert's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to hear them from you. 708-857-7878, www.sheehyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 24, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
July 23, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Robert Carroll.

May the angels lead him into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome him and take him to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
