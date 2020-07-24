Robert Carroll

Age 76. US Army Veteran. Devoted son of the late Martin J. and Mary (nee Quinn) Carroll, Natives of County Mayo Ireland. Loving brother of Thomas, James, the late Martin and the late Patricia Carroll. Dear nephew of the late Della Gieselmann. Proud graduate of St. Bernard's Catholic grade school, class of '57. Attended Leo, Calumet, and Westcott Vocational high schools. Visitation Friday, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on Robert's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to hear them from you. 708-857-7878, www.sheehyfh.com