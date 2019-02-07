|
Robert B. Casey entered eternal rest on February 2, 2019 at the age of 86. Bob was born in Chicago on February 1, 1933. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan; their three children, Karen, Bill (Bev), Jim (Barb); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren. Bob joined the Chicago Police Department In 1955. Working his way up the ranks, Bob retired in 1988 as the Commander of the 001 District after 33 years of dedicated service. Memorial services in Durango, Co. will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2019