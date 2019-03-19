Robert "Roy" Caulfield C.F.D., age 91, of Shawano, Wisconsin, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born on March 9, 1928 in Chicago, Roy was the son of the late Lawrence and Henriette (Janssen) Caulfield. On April 11, 1953 Roy was united in marriage to the love of his life, Beverly J. Hewitt, in Chicago. The couple shared 62 wonderful years together and raised six children. Roy was a proud husband and father running the family with devotion and commitment. Beverly preceded Roy in death on April 11, 2015. Roy worked as a firefighter and as a union stone mason in Chicago for many years before moving to Shawano Lake in retirement. He enjoyed many years as a Boy Scout troop leader in Chicago when his children were young. Roy also enjoyed volunteering as a Eucharistic Minister through Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he went above and beyond the call of duty. He was a true master of the art of conversation. A wonderful father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.Roy is survived by: six children, Dave C.P.D. (Sandy), Dan C.F.D. (Monica), Paul (Jose), Julie (Mike C.F.D.) Nisivaco, Andy (Sally), and Patrick; grandchildren, Robert, Steve, Pam, Kim, Matt, Jake, Jack, Laura, Colleen, Daniel, Ryan, and Rachel; great grandchildren, Abigail, Maeve, Isabella, and Dolly; one sister, Sister Alice Caulfield BVM; and numerous other relatives and friends.He is preceded in death by: his wife Beverly, his parents, and two brothers Dale Edmund Caulfield and James Andrew Caulfield.A Funeral Mass for Roy will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 321 S. Sawyer St. Shawano, WI 54166, with Fr. Tom Farrell officiating. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at Swedberg Funeral Home, 518 W. 5th St., in Shawano on Friday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again at church on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1100 Carmel Dr. Dubuque, Iowa, 52003.Roy's family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. www.swedbergfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary