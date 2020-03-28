Home

Robert Charles Campbell


1926 - 2020
Robert Charles Campbell Obituary
Robert "Bob" Charles Campbell, age 93, of Westchester. Beloved husband of the late Carol, nee Gunderson; loving father of Douglas "Doug" (Denise) Campbell, Roy Campbell, Janice "Jan" (Lester Panek), and the late Robert "Bob" (Joyce) Campbell; devoted grandfather of Crystal and Dawn, David, Sara, and Jennifer, Danielle, Brian, and Krystyna, and Lisa, Tim, and Eric; great-grandfather of Tyler, Emma, Brooke, Bradly, Jacob, Lexi, Chase, Jaxon, Katherine, Andrew, and Jack; fond brother of Ruth (John) Lange and Millie (Les) Taylor; uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Services and interment private. For info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2020
