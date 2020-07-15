1/1
Robert Charles DeGuiseppe
Loving husband of Barbara, nee Oddo; beloved father of Anna Maria (Jason) Addesso and Christina; caring grandpa of Hayden and Brandon; dear brother of Diane (Manuel) Zuniga; fond brother in law of Brother Christopher Oddo; beloved son of the late Charles and Phyllis, nee Pecucci. Visitation Friday, July 17, 2020 from 8:30am – 9:30am at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., Mass 10:00am St. Eugene Church. Int: Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
Funeral services provided by
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
