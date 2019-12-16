|
|
Robert "Bob" Christensen, age 86, of Evanston. Beloved husband to the late Virginia O. Christensen. Loving father to Casey Christensen, Drew (Gretchen) Christensen and Audree (Anthony) Rowe. Dear GD to Olivia and Davis Rowe.
Visitation Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Vanderbilt University 2301 Vanderbilt Place, Nashville, TN 37235.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 16, 2019