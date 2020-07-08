1/1
Robert Christian Groebner Sr.
Beloved husband of Irene (née Hennigan); loving and supportive father of Mariette (Raymond) Lindt and Robert Jr. (Susanne); proud and cherished grandfather of Ginger "Gigi"and Raymond "Ray" Lindt, Jr. and Isabella "Issy," Robert Groebner lll "Bobby" and Abigail Rose "Abby"; dear brother of the late Louis Groebner. Bob was born in Chicago to Louis Sr. and Katherine Groebner. He was an avid collector of German Beer Steins along with many other antiques for over 50 years. His charismatic personality made him a mentor and loyal friend to many. Bob took great joy in spending time with his family and everyone enjoyed his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. He will be dearly missed. Due to the Covid crisis, funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Bob was a dear childhood friend for more than 65 years. Cant believe hes gone, he will be greatly missed by all friends and family who know him. Rest in peace Bob, dont forget to Do Some wheeling and dealing. I know you buddy you got something going already. :-)
Frank (Butch) Kornacker
