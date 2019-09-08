|
|
The Heavenly gates opened and welcomed our beloved son and brother Robb. Born on March 3, 1969 to loving parents Ellie and Ron, supportive brothers Gary and Jim, he passed away peacefully at home in Park Ridge. Left to treasure a legacy of precious memories are his extended family of numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Robb was the person he was born to be in that..."he marched to the beat of a different drummer...yet gifted in his own ways"...always striving to be number one!
A "Celebration of Life" and interment will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Park Ridge, Illinois.
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, www.ryan-parke.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019