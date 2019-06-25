|
A lifelong resident of Gary, IN, Robert "Bob" Crawford, 70, departed this life on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was a graduate of the Roosevelt High School Class of 1968, a retiree of the United States Steel Corp., and a devoted husband and father. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Waymon and Icelee Crawford, brothers Waymon Crawford Jr. and Obie Majeed, and a sister, Corneal Hudson. He is survived by his loving wife Tencree Crawford, daughter Diane Crawford, sister Juanita Cruse, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other family. Visitation Thursday June 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. family Hour 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. All at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Officiates will be Bishop Mitchell Armstrong and Pastor William Cruse. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019