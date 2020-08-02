Robert D. Creger, Sr., age 82, of Homer Glen. Dearest husband of Beverly (nee Voels). Loving Dad of Robert, Jr. (Julie), Sharon (Mark) Konopka, Daniel (Robin) and Lisa (Bob) Tomasek. Devoted grandpa of Robert III (Danielle), Kelly (Brenton) Davidson, Ryan (Christine), Daniel, Alyssa, Joshua, Jena (Molly) Stevenson, Rob and Julia Tomasek and the late Lance Creger.; step-grandfather to Rebecca Taylor. Great-grandpa of 8. Cherished son of the late Dale and Marie. Fond brother of Dale (Andrea) and the late Jack (Karen). Also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Wednesday 9:45am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Bernard Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment Private. Visitation Tuesday 3pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Joliet Area Hospice appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
