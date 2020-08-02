1/1
Robert D. Creger Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. Creger, Sr., age 82, of Homer Glen. Dearest husband of Beverly (nee Voels). Loving Dad of Robert, Jr. (Julie), Sharon (Mark) Konopka, Daniel (Robin) and Lisa (Bob) Tomasek. Devoted grandpa of Robert III (Danielle), Kelly (Brenton) Davidson, Ryan (Christine), Daniel, Alyssa, Joshua, Jena (Molly) Stevenson, Rob and Julia Tomasek and the late Lance Creger.; step-grandfather to Rebecca Taylor. Great-grandpa of 8. Cherished son of the late Dale and Marie. Fond brother of Dale (Andrea) and the late Jack (Karen). Also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Wednesday 9:45am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Bernard Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment Private. Visitation Tuesday 3pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Joliet Area Hospice appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral
09:45 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Bernard Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Harry and Linda Hullinger
Friend
July 31, 2020
I will light a candle to guide you on your way Bob, and send peace to your beautiful loving family.
Joyce Murray
Friend
July 31, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My deepest Condolences and God's Blessings
Glenda Carkhuff-Casey
Family
July 31, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Marianne Steiner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved