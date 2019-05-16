Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection at St. Terrence Church,
4300 West 119th Place
Alsip, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fishback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Fishback

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert D. Fishback Obituary
Retired Electrician #134, Army Veteran and member of Elks USA Lodge #2254. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years Barbara, nee Reilly; grandson, Mark Patrick McGinnis, brothers, Jerome, Thomas and Phillip and parents Jerome and Norma, nee Stapleton. Loving father of Barbara (Lee) Wytaske, Jeanne (John) West, Robert (Maria) Fishback and Patty (Mark) McGinnis. Proud grandfather of 10; uncle to many nieces and nephews and friend to all. Family and friends to gather Saturday May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for Memorial Mass of the Resurrection at St. Terrence Church, 4300 West 119th Place, Alsip, IL
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.