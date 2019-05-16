|
|
Retired Electrician #134, Army Veteran and member of Elks USA Lodge #2254. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years Barbara, nee Reilly; grandson, Mark Patrick McGinnis, brothers, Jerome, Thomas and Phillip and parents Jerome and Norma, nee Stapleton. Loving father of Barbara (Lee) Wytaske, Jeanne (John) West, Robert (Maria) Fishback and Patty (Mark) McGinnis. Proud grandfather of 10; uncle to many nieces and nephews and friend to all. Family and friends to gather Saturday May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for Memorial Mass of the Resurrection at St. Terrence Church, 4300 West 119th Place, Alsip, IL
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019