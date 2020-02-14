Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:30 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert O'Keefe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. O'Keefe Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. O'Keefe Ph.D. Obituary
Robert D. O'Keefe PhD , 84, of Park Ridge. Passed away February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara, nee DeRosa. Loving father of Alison Therese (Paul Jackson) Wechman and Billy (Chrystal) O'Keefe. Proud Oompa of Alexis and Clara; GrandBob to Hayden and Addison. Dear son of the late Alice, nee Moese and the late William O'Keefe. Robert was a brother, uncle, mentor and cherished friend to many. An accomplished Professor Emeritus of Marketing at DePaul University, Chicago, Robert was revered by students and fellow colleagues.

A Memorial Visitation will take place Monday, February 17, 2020 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 10:30 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12:30 PM. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made in Robert's name to PAWS Chicago at mypawschicago.org. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -