Robert D. O'Keefe PhD , 84, of Park Ridge. Passed away February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara, nee DeRosa. Loving father of Alison Therese (Paul Jackson) Wechman and Billy (Chrystal) O'Keefe. Proud Oompa of Alexis and Clara; GrandBob to Hayden and Addison. Dear son of the late Alice, nee Moese and the late William O'Keefe. Robert was a brother, uncle, mentor and cherished friend to many. An accomplished Professor Emeritus of Marketing at DePaul University, Chicago, Robert was revered by students and fellow colleagues.
A Memorial Visitation will take place Monday, February 17, 2020 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 10:30 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12:30 PM. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made in Robert's name to PAWS Chicago at mypawschicago.org. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2020