1/1
Robert D. Tyrrel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. Tyrrel of Las Vegas, New Mexico, formerly of Countryside, Illinois, died November 9, 2020. Born in Iowa in 1926, Bob was one of seven children growing up on a farm. After serving in the Navy during World War II he moved to Illinois, was married, and raised eight children. He was employed by Reynolds Metals in McCook, IL for 33 years until his retirement. He was a resident of Las Vegas, NM for over 25 years. He was preceded in death by six siblings and two sons, John and Patrick. He is survived by daughters Peggy, Tina, and Kathleen, and sons Michael, Arthur, and Robert, Jr.

A Funeral mass, with COVID-19 precautions, will be held December 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Las Vegas, NM with interment of ashes at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Las Vegas, NM would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 22, 2020
Family, So sorry to hear about your Dad. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers. Love and hugs.
Judy and Mark Luckow
Judith Luckow
Friend
November 19, 2020
RIP BOB thank you
Ramona D Sanchez
Family
November 19, 2020
RIP to an amazing man I will forever hold u in my
Ramona D Sanchez
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved