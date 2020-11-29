Robert D. Tyrrel of Las Vegas, New Mexico, formerly of Countryside, Illinois, died November 9, 2020. Born in Iowa in 1926, Bob was one of seven children growing up on a farm. After serving in the Navy during World War II he moved to Illinois, was married, and raised eight children. He was employed by Reynolds Metals in McCook, IL for 33 years until his retirement. He was a resident of Las Vegas, NM for over 25 years. He was preceded in death by six siblings and two sons, John and Patrick. He is survived by daughters Peggy, Tina, and Kathleen, and sons Michael, Arthur, and Robert, Jr.



A Funeral mass, with COVID-19 precautions, will be held December 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Las Vegas, NM with interment of ashes at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Las Vegas, NM would be appreciated.





