Dr. Bob Christopher, 75, of Longmont, CO passed away on Tues, March 19. Bob lived in Chicago for 72 years and was a graduate of St. Barnabas, St. Ignatius, St. Joseph's College and Northwestern School of Dentistry. He was an orthodontist responsible for enhancing thousands of beautiful smiles. Prior to dental school Bob served in the US Navy as an EOD officer aboard the USS Saratoga. The company of his 4 children, their families, his 5 brothers and 2 sisters as well as dear friends from 106th and Hoyne were his great joy. Bob loved a good cigar, could fry a Thanksgiving turkey like no other and enjoyed telling stories of his days diving in the Navy. Bob Christopher had an unrelenting sense of humor and was a deeply loved. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 43 years, Millie, son Damien (Supriya), daughter Sarah (Charles), son Michael (Elizabeth), daughter Samantha (Steve) and 10 grandchildren.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019