Robert Darrel Lautrup, 83, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Peggy; loving father of Vickie (Joseph Somodji) Marshall and Michele (Matt) Adams; cherished grandfather of Taylor, Samantha, Zachary and Rylee; brother of Marcy Cebra, Don Williams and the late Kenwood Lautrup. Memorial Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019. Interment private. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019