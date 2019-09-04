Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lautrup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Darrel Lautrup

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Darrel Lautrup Obituary
Robert Darrel Lautrup, 83, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Peggy; loving father of Vickie (Joseph Somodji) Marshall and Michele (Matt) Adams; cherished grandfather of Taylor, Samantha, Zachary and Rylee; brother of Marcy Cebra, Don Williams and the late Kenwood Lautrup. Memorial Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019. Interment private. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Funeral Home
Download Now