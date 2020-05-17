Robert David Wilson
Robert "Bob" David Wilson, Age 74, passed away on May 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Kalal) Wilson. Loving father of Denise (Mike) DeVries and Robert S. Wilson. Adoring grandfather of Jacob, Kayla and Michael DeVries. Cherished son of the late Evalyn (nee Hak) and the late Donald Wilson. Fond brother of the late Don (Shirley) Wilson and Sharon Ottaviani. Also survived by nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Cicero Police Lieutenant and Chief of Detectives with numerous performance awards.

Funeral services held privately for family members only in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. You can still show your support for the family by leaving them a condolence on our website or sending a thoughtful card in care of the family to Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois 60458 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
