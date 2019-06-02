|
Robert William Davis Jr. age 65 of Northbrook formerly of St Igance and Washington DC. Beloved husband of Chong Sun (nee Ahn) Davis. Loving son of Marjorie Gorski and the late Robert William Davis Sr. Cherished brother of George Davis and Lisa Shankle. Dear uncle and cousin of many. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Life Celebration Service Thursday 11:00 am at the funeral home and then process to All Saints Cemetery for a graveside committal service. In lieu of flowers donations to The Melanoma Research Foundation at www.melanoma.org will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019