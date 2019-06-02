Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Robert McHugh
Robert "Bob" Day McHugh, age 86, of Glenview, formerly from Wilmette. Beloved best friend and husband of Margaret "Peggy" nee Kelley for 63 years. Loving father of David (Ann), Peter (Ellen), John (Marsha), William (Christine), Mary (Ciarán) O'Sullivan, Nicholas, and the late Michael (Ann) McHugh. Proud Grandpa Mac of Maureen (William) Hodges, Kathleen (Shaan) Akbar, Patrick (Madeline), Daniel (Claire), Katie Anne, Matthew, Sarah, Christopher (Cristina), Kevin (Anna), Nicholas, Thomas, Dillon, Joseph (fianceé Clara Richter), Megan, MaryKate McHugh, Colin, Maeve, Liam O'Sullivan, Dermott, Margo, Kelsey McHugh. Great-Grandfather of 6. Dear brother to Harriet Elise (the late Richard) Penny and the late Joan (the late Thomas) Geldermann. Visitation Sunday, June 2, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral, Monday, June 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 524 9th St, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment, All Saints Cemetery, DesPlaines. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60641 or Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue Chicago, IL 60660. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
