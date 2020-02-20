Home

Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
Robert Dobbs
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
Robert Dobbs

Robert Dobbs Obituary
Robert Dobbs 'Bob', age 66, beloved husband of Donna Nugent; cherished brother of the late Lawrence (Mariann) and Ronald (Hope); dear brother-in-law and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Will be missed and remembered by his friends as "The guy who worked at Wrigley Field." Visitation Friday, from 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral Service 7 P.M. at Kolbus – John V. May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave. Chicago. Interment Private. For info www.kolbusmayfh.com or (773) 774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020
