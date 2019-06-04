Home

Robert Douglas III Obituary
Robert Douglas, III, died May 31, 2019, a long-time resident of Lake Bluff. He was the beloved father of Melody Lyon, (Damon) and Heather Douglas (Steve). He is also survived by his many beautiful grandchildren: Madelyn, Molly, Annie and Sam Lyon, Laney Kochek, and Brook, Ellie and Payton Gerstung; treasured uncle to Kimo, Garth (Lisa) & Tiffany Yore and Heidi Atkins (Ed); the cherished Great Uncle to Blake, Luke, Bailey & Keeley Yore & Jaqueline and Forest Atkins. A devoted friend to those that were lucky enough to know him. Visitation will be held from 4pm until the 6pm Funeral Service on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue Lake Forest, IL 60045. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Bluff Fourth of July Parade at www.lb4july.org. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019
