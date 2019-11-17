|
Robert Drake Fitzgerald peacefully passed away at his home in Lake Forest IL on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was 86 years old and had been dealing, as gracefully as possible, with the advancing frustrations and challenges of living with dementia. Bob was born in Milwaukee WI on December 12, 1932. He was the first child of Robert and Virginia Fitzgerald and was joined by his brother Thomas Fitzgerald. Losing his father at a young age he, his brother and mother went to live with her family, the Barkers, in Louisville KY. Virginia remarried Charles Ilsley, and the family moved back to Milwaukee, joining the Ilsley children, stepsister Lloyd and step brother Charles. Bob went to Milwaukee Country Day School and graduated from Brown University. Later he earned his MBA from The University of Chicago. Bob married Patty O'Riley of Lake Forest IL, on May 25, 1962, a union of love and devotion that defined the lives of both. They had two children, Virginia and Robert and after a few years on the north side of Chicago they moved to Lake Forest. Bob was a banker, working for the Harris Bank, the Continental Bank and the Bank of America. His greatest professional success was as a private banker, bringing together his sensitivity and attention to the very human needs of clients with his expertise and understanding of the fiduciary world. He loved to travel, loved being with his family which included six grandchildren and being helpful to those in need. He was a member of the First Presbyterian church of Lake Forest where his strong voice could be heard enthusiastically contributing to the hymns. Bob is survived by his wife Patty Fitzgerald of Lake Forest IL, daughter Virginia Fitzgerald of Natick, MA. and her two daughters Maya and Harriet and son Bob Fitzgerald of Marblehead, MA. his wife Jennifer and four sons Owen, Henry, Ned and Wing and his younger brother Tom Fitzgerald of Milwaukee WI. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to PADS of Lake County, 1800 Grand Ave , Waukegan , IL 60085. Services will be held at a later date. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019