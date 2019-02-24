|
|
60, peacefully passed away in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Formerly of Long Grove and Oak Brook, Illinois. Bob was born on February 27, 1958 in Oak Park, Illinois to the late Robert A. Parisoli and Catherine M. Parisoli (nee Nelson). Bob was the proud father of Stephanie Parisoli Niezel (Matthew) and Lindsay Parisoli (Thomas), brother of Terese Parisoli and Elizabeth Parisoli, grandfather of Sophia Niezel. Also childhood dear friend of Tom Berry and uncle of Hannah Mira, Benjamin, and Cristina. Bob was an avid sailor and snow skier; he lived life to the fullest. Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, March 2nd at 10:00am. St. John Brebeuf Church, 8307 N. Harlem Avenue in Niles, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, a memorial tribute can me made to Vitas Hospice Healthcare, 4450 W. Eau Gallie Blvd Suite 850, Melbourne, FL 32934. For further information regarding service or contribution, please call (312) 576-4539
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019