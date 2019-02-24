|
60, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 19th, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. Formerly of Long Grove and Oak Brook. Bob was born on February 27th, 1958 in Oak Park to the late Robert A. Parisoli and Catherine Parisoli (nee Nelson). Bob was the proud father of Stephanie Parisoli Nieszel (Matthew) and Lindsay Parisoli (Thomas Grimes) and grandfather of Sophia. Brother of Terese Parisoli and Elizabeth Parisoli. Lifelong friend of Tom Barry and uncle to Hannah Mira, Benjamin, and Cristina. Bob was an avid sailor and skier; he lived life to the fullest. Memorial service will be at 10:00am on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at St. John Brebeuf Church, 8301 N. Harlem, Niles, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Vitas Hospice c/o Vitas Community Connection, 255 East Fifth St. Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH 45202 For funeral information, call (312) 576-4539
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019