1/1
Robert E. Baken
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Baken of Chicago, age 90. U.S. Army Veteran-Korean Conflict. Beloved husband for 45 years of Barbara, nee Marik; loving Dad of Matthew R.; devoted son of the late Edward and Katherine Baken; dear son-in-law of the late Charles and Dorothy Marik; survived by many cousins and friends. Bob retired as The Engineer of Water Distribution for the City of Chicago. His quest for knowledge continued throughout his life as he studied advanced and theoretical physics, higher mathematics, and astronomy. Additionally, his interests included golf, chess, and the study of history. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Dogs baseball teams. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Odilo church for 9:30 a.m. mass. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Bob's funeral services lovingly arranged by Barbara, his wife, and Matthew, his son, of Marik-Baken Funeral Services Ltd. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral
08:45 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Odilo church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 18, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jaime Garin
November 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I’m so sorry for y’all loss.
Jay Koonce
Friend
November 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Horsky
Friend
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved