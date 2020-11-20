Robert E. Baken of Chicago, age 90. U.S. Army Veteran-Korean Conflict. Beloved husband for 45 years of Barbara, nee Marik; loving Dad of Matthew R.; devoted son of the late Edward and Katherine Baken; dear son-in-law of the late Charles and Dorothy Marik; survived by many cousins and friends. Bob retired as The Engineer of Water Distribution for the City of Chicago. His quest for knowledge continued throughout his life as he studied advanced and theoretical physics, higher mathematics, and astronomy. Additionally, his interests included golf, chess, and the study of history. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Dogs baseball teams. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Odilo church for 9:30 a.m. mass. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Bob's funeral services lovingly arranged by Barbara, his wife, and Matthew, his son, of Marik-Baken Funeral Services Ltd. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store