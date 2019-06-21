|
|
Robert (Bob) Beste age 88 beloved husband of Marilyn(Smetana) Beste for 60 wonderful years passed away June 19, 2019. Loving father of Raymond(Pamela), Lisa(Michael) Patera and Anthony. Proud Pa of Brian Beste, Katie Beste, Sarah Beste, Kate Bascio, Will Bascio, and Michael Patera, Jr. Survived by brother Thomas(Jean) and sister Cynthia(dec. Earl) and many nieces and nephews and former daughter-in-law Elizabeth. Preceded in death by brothers William(Mary Jane), John(Muretta), James(Audrey), and sister Nina(Leonard). Per Bob's request there will be no services.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019