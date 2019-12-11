Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bures
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Bures

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Bures Obituary
Robert E. Bures, of LaGrange, IL; passed away at the age of 91 after a brief illness. Robert worked in data processing and computers starting in the early years of their usage in the business world. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann and his son, Gary. Visitation Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9am until time of chapel service, 11am at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Add'l Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -