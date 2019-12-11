|
Robert E. Bures, of LaGrange, IL; passed away at the age of 91 after a brief illness. Robert worked in data processing and computers starting in the early years of their usage in the business world. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann and his son, Gary. Visitation Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9am until time of chapel service, 11am at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Add'l Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019