Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Robert E. Burkhart Obituary
Robert E. "Bob" Burkhart, age 96, beloved husband of the late Judith A. Burkhart, nee Prikopa (2010). Loving father of Donna (late Earl) McCauley, John "Jack" (Belinda) Burkhart and the late Robert "Willie" Burkhart. Cherished grandfather of Rob (Shonda) McCauley, Heather (Brian) Wolf, John "Willie" Burkhart and Jack Ramsey Burkhart. Dearest great-grandfather of Justin, Holly, and Tyler Wolf; Ian and Collin McCauley. Dear brother of Everett Jr., Willowdean Carlson, and the late William (Mokey), Betty Moore, Ruby McDowell, Bobbie Gene, and Frankie Dean. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday from 3-7 PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment private Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL Memorials to Lulu's Locker Rescue are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019
