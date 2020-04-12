Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Robert E. Byrne

Robert E. Byrne Obituary
Robert E. Byrne, age 92, World War II and Korean War Veteran; Beloved son of the late John J. and the late Jane F. (nee O'Connor) Byrne; Dear brother of the late Jane (late Mylo) Schriver, late John, late Patrick (late Patricia) Byrne, Margaret (late James C.) Dullard, Richard M., late Jerome F. (late Mary Rita) Byrne, and Rosemary (late Joseph F.) McManus; Special uncle to 17, great uncle to 28, great-great uncle to 13, and godfather of Patrick J. Dullard; The family is grateful to Sasha his caretaker; Funeral Services and Interment will be private; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
