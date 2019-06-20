Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
The Chapel
195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd.
Buffalo Grove, IL
View Map
Robert E. Colen, age 81, beloved husband and best friend for 53 years of Joanne, nee Greenberg; loving father of Jill (Steve) Parker and Dr. Darryl (Dave Lendon) Colen; adored Papa of Ian and Kevin Parker; devoted son of the late Joe and Ida Colen; cherished brother of Lenny (late Eunice) Colen and Jack (Arlene) Colen; dear brother-in-law of Ron (Barbara Sonneborn) Greenberg; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Service Friday 10:00 a.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Cancer Wellness Center, www.cancerwellness.org or to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019
