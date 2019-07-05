|
66, formally of IL. passed away Sun. 6/30/19 @ Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston Texas. Bob was born 7/17/52. He's preceded in death by parents Albert & Evelyn Dulinski, sisters Mary, Geraldine, Louise, Patricia and brother Albert Jr. He is survived by siblings Pearl (Gene) & Lawrence (Jan). Bob married Dora Ramos on 4/27/80. He is survived by his wife, son Ric (Carmen) & daughters Tanya, Tiff and Jess (Justin). As well as grandkids: John & Cris (Ric), Jaz & Jr. (Tanya), Abby & Beto (Tiff) and Jaedon, Jax & Jameson (Jess). He's preceded in passing of granddaughter Gabriella (Tanya). Bob will be cremated in TX and his ashes will remain with Dora. Unfortunately, due to the distance there will not be a memorial service. Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 5, 2019