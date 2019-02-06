Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Fitzgerald

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert E. Fitzgerald Obituary
Robert E. Fitzgerald, age 95; beloved husband of the late Francis M. Fitzgerald, nee Pflum; loving father of the late Barbara Heineman, James Fitzgerald, Kathleen (Douglas) Christiansen, Robert (Rebecca) Fitzgerald, Maureen (Robert) McCormick, and Patricia (Eugene) Hess; dear grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Visitation Friday, 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service, 11:00 a.m. at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now