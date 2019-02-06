|
Robert E. Fitzgerald, age 95; beloved husband of the late Francis M. Fitzgerald, nee Pflum; loving father of the late Barbara Heineman, James Fitzgerald, Kathleen (Douglas) Christiansen, Robert (Rebecca) Fitzgerald, Maureen (Robert) McCormick, and Patricia (Eugene) Hess; dear grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Visitation Friday, 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service, 11:00 a.m. at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019