Robert E. Fox
Robert E. Fox, 87, of Arlington Hts., US Army Korea, beloved husband of Virginia nee Wood; loving father of Elizabeth A. (Ray Schaeffer), Robert T., John J. (Kathleen), Joseph P., Mary Lynn and the late Richard; loved grandfather of Timothy Lombardi, Ryan & Natalie Schaeffer, Kevin, Michael & Kelly Fox, and Megan & Sam Patton; dear brother of John (Dorothy) and William (Marianne). Memorial Mass 10:00 am Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Visitation 9:00 am until time of Mass. Seating capacity limited to 160 guests, face masks, and social distancing required. Those wishing to attend Bob's funeral remotely may do so by watching the live video stream on his Tribute Wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com, where you can also leave a memory or message of condolence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to LOSS, C/O Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL, 60654. Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
JUL
8
Memorial Mass
live video stream on his Tribute Wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
JUL
8
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
