Robert E. Gullborg, age 81,Born on January 23, 1938 in Los Angeles, CA. Passed away on July 28, 2019 in Naperville, IL. Bob graduated from Fenton High School in Bensenville, IL in 1956. He received a track scholarship to North Central College in Naperville, IL. Bob met his wonderful wife to be, Joan (Carlson), the first day of of their freshman year. They were married in 1959 and settled in Naperville. Bob is survived by two sons, Jon, of Los Angeles, CA and Jens (wife Robin, children Eric, Emma and Greta) of Hartland, WI, as well as his sister in-law Judy and her children Karen, Randy, Erik and Rachel. While at North Central College Bob won the CCIW Conference 100 yard dash as a freshman. His senior year he was Captain of the Track Team, President of the Varsity Club and Vice President of the Senior Class. In 1960 he began his teaching career. In 1965 he received his Master's Degree from Northern Illinois University in Educational Administration. He served as an Administrator for 33 years at a number of schools before his retirement in 1996 from El Sierra School. El Sierra changed their school colors from blue on blue to yellow and blue representing Bob's proud Swedish heritage and the mascot was changed from the Wildcats to the Bobcats. Bob had a fantastic career in Downers Grove and felt blessed to have worked with such wonderful people. He always said "It doesn't get any better than this!" During retirement he enjoyed working in his yard, traveling and eating out. He and his wife Joan loved attending weekend markets and collecting antique Swedish wood carvings. A private ceremony will be held for family only at Naperville Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019