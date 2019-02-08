|
Robert E. Herbert, age 49, beloved son of Alexandru and Victoria Herbert; loving brother of Mihaela (Antonio) Catella; dear uncle of Alex and Anna Catella. Visitation Friday, February 8, 2019, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Saturday, February 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Nativity Romanian Orthodox Church, 5825 N. Mozart Street, Chicago, IL 60659. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019