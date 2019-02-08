Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Robert Herbert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Nativity Romanian Orthodox Church
5825 N. Mozart Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Herbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Herbert


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert E. Herbert Obituary
Robert E. Herbert, age 49, beloved son of Alexandru and Victoria Herbert; loving brother of Mihaela (Antonio) Catella; dear uncle of Alex and Anna Catella. Visitation Friday, February 8, 2019, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Saturday, February 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Nativity Romanian Orthodox Church, 5825 N. Mozart Street, Chicago, IL 60659. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now