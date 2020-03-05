|
Robert E. Herditsky, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Loving husband and best friend of the late Esther A. Herditsky. Devoted son the late Elmer and the late Eleanor Herditsky; brother of the late Richard Herditsky; uncle of 3. Geography teacher at Carl Schurz High School in Chicago for 34 years. Longtime member and elder at St. Paul Luther Church, Chicago, IL. Lifelong Cubs fan and friend of turtles. Visitation at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge, IL 60068 from 3 to 9PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5650 N. Canfield Ave, Chicago, IL 60631, Lying In State from 9AM until time of service at 10AM. Interment with graveside service at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. Memorials may be donated to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020