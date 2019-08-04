|
Robert E. Hosty, Sr., age 70, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 surrounded by family in their shared lakeside home in Coloma, MI, his favorite place. A lifelong resident of River Forest, IL, he attended St. Luke Grammar School and Fenwick High School. He is joyfully reunited with his son Robert Emmett Hosty, Jr. and his parents Joan (nee Ryan) and Thomas E. Hosty, Jr. He is survived by his daughter Alice Hosty, siblings Thomas E. III (Susan), Lawrence (Nancy), PJ (Kathleen), Terrence (Ellen), John (Lissa) and Della Marie Hosty, former spouse Peggy Cullerton Hosty, and a close clan of relatives and loyal friends. He will always be missed and remembered for the good times and loads of laughter he shared. Memorial Visitation will be from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in River Forest, IL with Mass immediately to follow at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia/Heart of Mercy Village or Starfire Cincy would be appreciated. Info. 708-366-2200 or www.ZimmermanHarnett.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019