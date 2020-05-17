Robert E. Janis
Robert "Bob" Janis, age 91; passed away at home on May 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Albey Janis, married for 66 years. Loving father to Mark (Lorelei) and Greg (Sandy) Janis; dear grandfather to David (Ann) Janis, Robyn (Sean) Eirich, Liz (David) Rice, and Renee Janis; dear great-grandfather to Maverick, Elsie, Amelia, Rose, Ryan, Wyatt, Isla, and Rudy. Born in Chicago, formerly of Palos Heights, Columbus, OH, and Radnor, PA. U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Employed as an Executive until 2003 at Alco Standard Corp. Longtime member of Butterfield Country Club. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings a private family funeral will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hinsdale, followed by a private Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. In lieu of flower, memorials to a charity of your choice. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com

Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
