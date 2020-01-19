|
Robert E. Krawisz, 76, of Arlington Hts. Beloved husband of 50 years to Nancy C. (nee Cypcar) Krawisz; loving father of Kelly P. Krawisz; step brother of Cynthia Brychta and step uncle to Julie (Nick) Strozza; dear son of the late Edward and late Genevieve (nee Budziak) Krawisz and step-son of the late Irene Krawisz. Visitation Mon., Jan. 20th & Tue., Jan. 21st. from 4 PM until 8 PM at Glueckert Funeral Home., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts and 9:00 AM Wed., Jan. 22nd at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts, until the time of Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Alexian Brothers Center for Mental Health, 3436 N. Kennicott Ave, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 or for Masses. Funeral info. www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020