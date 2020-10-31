Surrounded by family, former Wilmette resident, Robert Walker (90) passed peacefully away on October 11, 2020. Born in Dodge City, KS on November 5, 1929 to Lancelot Lee and Kathryn Walker, Robert was a Kansas Law School graduate with a distinguished career in the banking industry. Robert was a world traveler, intellectually curious, and adventurous at heart. He is survived by his 7 children and 13 grandchildren. Private funeral service will be held on November 5th at St Francis Xavier church in Wilmette, IL





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store