Robert E. L. Walker
Surrounded by family, former Wilmette resident, Robert Walker (90) passed peacefully away on October 11, 2020. Born in Dodge City, KS on November 5, 1929 to Lancelot Lee and Kathryn Walker, Robert was a Kansas Law School graduate with a distinguished career in the banking industry. Robert was a world traveler, intellectually curious, and adventurous at heart. He is survived by his 7 children and 13 grandchildren. Private funeral service will be held on November 5th at St Francis Xavier church in Wilmette, IL


October 29, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family at this time of grieving. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
October 29, 2020
Scott Walker
Son
October 29, 2020
Bob was unforgettable and loveable. We can all remember his humor and his wisdom.
We celebrate with you his remarkable life!
Jerry & Dottie Dunn
Friend
October 28, 2020
Bob was always a great listener and welcoming with me. I remember when I first met him, we all went out to one of his favorite French restaurants in LA he and asked me in detail about woodworking and my business plan with it. I never felt like he was assessing me in a judge mental way, he was just curious and wanted to connect. I also remember visiting the Chicago family and I felt nervous and he really made me feel welcome by talking to me and including me. He was always so nice and kind. He had a heck of a laugh, too! Hahahahahaha, he would throw his head back and crack up! I feel fortunate to have known him and he impacted my life in a good way.
Collin Gillespie
Friend
