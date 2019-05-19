Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Robert E. Leader Obituary
Robert E. Leader, 92, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Highland Park, IL. Beloved husband of the late Tobia, nee Dixler. Loving father of Laurie (Jerald) Kessler and the late Judith (George) Kuhn. Proud grandfather of Jessica Kuhn, Jared (Marybeth) Kuhn and Tobin "TJ" Velazquez. Adored great grandfather of Maxwell, Jackson, Maya and Morgan. Dear brother of Bernard Leader and the late Marilyn (the late Edward) Fischer. Former founder of North Suburban Auto Supply of Evanston and former President of Northwest Suburban Jewish Congregation in Morton Grove. Service Monday 12 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to Women's American ORT, 3701 Commercial, Suite 13, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.ortamerica.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
