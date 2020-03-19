Home

Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
Robert Milligan
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Cemetery
Kenosha, WI
Robert E. Milligan


1935 - 2020
Robert E. Milligan Obituary
Visitation for Robert E. Milligan, 84, is 4-8 PM Wednesday March 18, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave. (Rt. 176 2 Blocks west of Rt 45) Mundelein. Graveside service is 11 AM Thursday at St. James Cemetery, Kenosha, WI.

Robert was born April 20, 1935 in Waukegan, IL and died March 15, 2020 at home.

He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and a Chicago Bears fan. He was a former car enthusiast and a former member of the Mundelein School Board. He also served in the United States Army Reserves.

He is survived by his loving children Gary (Crystal Bush) Milligan and Glenn (Kim) Milligan, grandchildren Kate, Sarah, Michael, Alexia, Marissa Milligan, Stephen Paul, Jaime Francis, Thom Flynn, Brittney, Benjamin Tarmann. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia. In lieu of flowers memorials to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020
