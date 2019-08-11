Home

Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Robert E. Mullen Obituary
Robert E. Mullen, 93, of Palm Desert, CA formerly of Oak Park and Winfield, IL. W.W. II Army Veteran. Former many year employee of Inmont Ink/BASF. Son of the late John P. Mullen and Helen (nee Manness) O'Kane. Beloved husband of Marilyn "Lynn" and the late Theresa (nee Snell). Loving father of the late Diane Clausing, Robert (Nancy) Mullen and Pamela (Jon) Sundin-Hart. Step-Father of Kimberly (Bryan) Guidizi and Lana Cook. Dearest grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 4. Fond brother of the late Terrence "Moon" (the late Marion) and the late Thomas (Irene). Uncle and friend of many. Funeral Services and Burial with Military honors were held in California. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info please call (847)426-3436
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
