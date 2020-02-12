Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
10731 W. 131st St.
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Robert E. Nelson Obituary
Age 89; Retired CPD; Loving husband of the late Jean; Proud father of David (Kathy), Steven (Laura), and Lynn (Andy CFD); Cherished grandpa of Brandon, Daniel, Maureen, Brittany, Eric, Patrick, Robert, Adrienne and David; Loving great grandfather of Brody; Dear brother of Violet and the late Fred; Fond uncle to his nieces and nephews and beloved friend to many who will be deeply missed; Dedicated public servant for the Chicago Police Department for 32 years and proud Korean War Veteran; Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m; Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St. Orland Park; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd, Chicago, Il. 60607; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020
