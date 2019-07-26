|
|
Robert Nielsen, 93, of Bannockburn Illinois, passed away on July 23 2019. Loving husband of Arleen, beloved father of John, Barbara (Stefan), and Martin, adoring grandfather of Andrew and Robert. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Danish Home of Chicago, Zion Lutheran Church of Deerfield, or the Chick Evans Scholarship Fund may be made. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 27 from 9-11 with service immediately following, at Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park IL 60035. Interment private. For information call the funeral home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspald ingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019