Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nielsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Nielsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Nielsen Obituary
Robert Nielsen, 93, of Bannockburn Illinois, passed away on July 23 2019. Loving husband of Arleen, beloved father of John, Barbara (Stefan), and Martin, adoring grandfather of Andrew and Robert. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Danish Home of Chicago, Zion Lutheran Church of Deerfield, or the Chick Evans Scholarship Fund may be made. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 27 from 9-11 with service immediately following, at Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park IL 60035. Interment private. For information call the funeral home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspald ingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
Download Now